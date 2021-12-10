Four County Students Raise Money To Benefit Relay For Life

Four County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NEHS) students led the campaign and raised $1,938 for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

Students and staff participated in jeans day, game day, wishing well, Ms. Relay, and basket auction events to raise the funds and support this worthy cause.

Shown with the check are NTHS members (LEFT TO RIGHT) Raquel Romero (Edgerton) Visual Art & Design; Zoe Smith (Defiance) Visual Art & Design; Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; and Airik Weaver (Patrick Henry) Computer Programming & Game Design.

NTHS Advisors are Matt Zwyer, English instructor, and Taryn Thomas, English instructor.