Todd Alcorn (1975-2022)

Todd J. Alcorn, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his Delta home February 9, 2022. He was born in Toledo on July 30, 1975 to James A. Alcorn and Victoria (Boulis) Alcorn.

Todd graduated from Delta High School in 1993. He was an accomplished plasterer working predominately for the Pasterers Union Local #7.

Todd will always be remembered for his great cooking talent often making up his own recipes.

He enjoyed watching movies, playing Dungeons and Dragons and sharing time with his friends. Todd was also a gifted free hand sketch artist, which added to his plastering talent.

He is survived by his daughter, Alayna V. Mitchell of Delta; mother, Victoria (Rick) Wagner of Delta; father, James (Darlene) Alcorn of Swanton; brother, Troy (Pam) Alcorn of North Carolina; step-sister, Shelly (Steve) Chavez of Oak Harbor, WA; nephew, Andrew (Marie) Thomas and great nephew, Grayson Thomas along with other great nieces, nephews and his feline family.

Todd was preceded in death by his step-brothers, Gary Wagner and Steve Wagner and nephew, Nick Thomas.

A Celebration of Life for Todd will be held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family with memorial contributions directed to Alayna Mitchell, 5834 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

