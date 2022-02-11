Arlean Shea (1956-2022)

Facebook

Arlean Jeanette (Harris) Shea, age 65, beloved mother, daughter, and sister passed away, at Mercy Hospital of Defiance, on February 5, 2022.

She was born on February 18, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Clayton E. and Lois Jean (Harper) Harris.

Arlean graduated from Edon High School. She attended New Beginning Church in Montgomery, Michigan.

Arlean worked at various places throughout her life, but most recently was at the Northwestern Ohio Driver Training School, where she worked as a Certified Driving Instructor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Karl M. Shea.

She is survived by her three daughters Stacy Art of Auburn, Tracy (Shawn) Leu of Toledo, and Tiphinnie Shea-Skobba (Daryl Skobba Jr.) of Dearing, Georgia, sisters Carla Harris of Bryan and Bridgette Cox of West Jefferson, a brother Clayton (Mina) Harris of San Diego, California and four

grandchildren McKala, Shawn, Noah, and Trinity.

In keeping with Arlean’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com