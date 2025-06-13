Toledo Man Critically Injured After Car Strikes Tree In Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 13, 2025, at approximately 2:18 a.m. The crash occurred on Talmadge Road south of Indian Road, in the Village of Ottawa Hills, Lucas County.

Khaled Atwan Alajrab, age 21, of Toledo, Ohio, was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger southbound on Talmadge Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

He traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Mr. Alajrab was transported to the Toledo Hospital by Toledo Fire Department with life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Toledo Fire Department, Toledo Police Department and Ottawa Hills Police Department. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their safety belts while driving.