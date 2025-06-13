Lowell “LT” Wilson (1937 – 2025)

(Former Marketing Vice-President At Ohio Art)

Lowell Thomas “LT” Wilson, age 88, of Bryan, passed away at 8:05 pm on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Lowell began his 50-year career in the toy industry at Hasbro Toy Company and later at the Ohio Art Company. He began his career in product development and worked his way up to Vice President of Marketing at the Ohio Art Company in Bryan retiring with over 30 years of service.

His career allowed him to travel the world, meet celebrities and he was grateful for the experiences he enjoyed from the toy industry.

Lowell was a long-time member of the former Orchard Hills Country Club and served 2 terms as club president. He was an avid golfer, tennis player and fisherman. LT was a great cook and entertainer and loved nothing more than spending time with family and good friends.

Born March 12, 1937, in Sidney, West Virginia, Lowell “Sonny” was the son of John and Mabel (Cassidy) Wilson.

He graduated from Wayne High School in 1955 and earned an associate degree from Marshall University. Lowell served in the US Army Reserve.

Lowell is survived by his children, Karen Wilson and Rodney Wilson, of Bryan and Kellie (Jeff) Lange, of Valparaiso, IN; stepsons, Jeremie (Kelly) Thiel and Blaine (Jennifer) Thiel and grandchildren, Cord (Jake Hansen) Speelman, Josh Lange and Jakobi Lange and step grandchildren, Kailee, Kelsie, Colin and Carly Thiel. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James “Jack”, John “Danny” and David Wilson.

A gathering of friends and family for Lowell “LT” Wilson will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Yackee Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio

Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Williams County Humane Society or Shriner’s Hospitals.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.