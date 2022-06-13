Touch A Truck Event Coming To Swanton To Conquer Congenital Heart Disease

Facebook

By: Jacob Kessler

The Touch A Truck event is coming to the St. Richards Catholic Church in Swanton on June 18th. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will raise money for the Conquering CHD Ohio group.

The group works to support families of children who are born with a congenital heart disease. According to the group, 1 out of every 100 babies born has this type of defect which has become the leading cause of birth defect related infant death and premature death.

At least thirteen businesses will be coming out to the event with more being possible. Currently, trucks that will be out at the event are garbage trucks, construction trucks, several semi-trucks, small tractors, four-wheeler and atv’s, a Basspro truck and boat, WTOL news, a Swanton Fire Truck, a Police car, an ambulance, Promedica ambulance, a rotator truck from Bubba’s Diesel and a miniature plane from the Air National Guard.

A statement from Amanda Hoover with the organization states the following. “We are doing this event as Dads are a huge contribution to the Heart community, and we wanted to focus on dads and the family.”

“Many times, fathers are not able to be at the hospital with their sick child, and they have to stay at home to support them while mom and child are at the hospital, they too have a story.”

There will also be hotdogs, chips, pop and cotton candy onsite available for a freewill donation. Several raffle baskets will also be available that include a smoker, fishing gear, camping chairs, free oil changes, portable BBQ grill, a bourbon basket, drive in movie theatre tickets, and much more.

The event is free to the public so everyone can enjoy in the fun. So, make plans to go on out and support a good cause.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com