Tracy Moog (1948-2023)

Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.

Tracy was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles as well as the Bryan VFW Post 2489. He was an avid fisherman.

Tracy A. Moog was born February 21, 1948 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Henry “Hank” and Bettie (Strouse) Moog.

He married Connie J. Reader on June 11, 1967 in Bryan and she survives.

Tracy is also survived by his sons, Jeffrey Moog, of Wiesbaden, Germany and Chad Moog, of Williams Center; grandchildren, Brooke Moog, of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jaydon Moog, of Grevenbroich, NRW, Germany; siblings, Karen Robison, Dale DeVlaminck, Tamy Gressett, Deb Martin, Deb Fivecoate, Deanna Tillman and Marsha Klear.

He was preceded in death by his parents; half brothers, Donald DeVlaminck, Danny DeVlaminck, Dave Moog and Dennis Moog and sister, Judith Geiger.

A private service will take place with internment at Williams Center Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to Wounded Warriors.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.