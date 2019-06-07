Train Derails After Hitting Car & Causes Power Outages In Swanton

PHOTOS BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF

Swanton – Troopers from the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash between a train and an SUV on Main Street, north of US 20A, in the Village of Swanton, Fulton County.

On June 6, 2019, at approximately 10:17 P.M., a train traveling west struck a Chevy Tahoe left abandoned on the tracks. Thirteen train cars derailed.

Three other parked and abandoned passenger cars were struck by debris after the initial crash. No injuries were reported in this crash. Immediately following the crash, Toledo Edison reported an estimated 4,200 residents without power.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area until the roadway can be opened up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Swanton Police Department, Swanton Fire & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Toledo Edison. This crash and its chain of events remain under investigation.

