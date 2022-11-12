Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District

By: Jacob Kessler

A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial.

Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary.

The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial as the parties cannot come together on a mutually agreeable outcome.”

It continued with, “The parties entertained informal settlement discussions that have not been fruitful.”

“The parties request that the court allow the parties to proceed with discovery and set a trial date.”

Court documents describing mediation efforts between the two parties are dated back to October 14th.

No further information, or trial date, is shown to be available at this time.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com