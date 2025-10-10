Trudy Dietsch (1948 – 2025)

(Member Of Pioneer American Legion)

Trudy A. Dietsch, 76, of Montpelier passed away on Friday, October 10, 2025 at Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on November 2, 1948, in Hillsdale, Michigan to Elmer J. and M. Lois (Edinger) Gibbs.

On February 14, 1992, she married Roger A. Dietsch at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, and he survives.

Trudy was a member of the Montpelier Moose and the Pioneer American Legion. She was a Quality Manager at Key Plastics in Montpelier for over 20 years. She then worked at Conway Freight in Fremont, Indiana for a few years.

Family was the most important thing to Trudy, and a close second was playing cards. She loved spending time with her family on Hamilton Lake. Trudy enjoyed holidays and decorating for them.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Roger; children Shirley (Bruce) Bowen of Bryan, Terry (Robin) Loveless of Montpelier, Ronald (Amber) Hoage of Jonesville, Michigan, Tina (Ryan) Custer of Montpelier and Erin R. Dietsch of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and siblings Gary Gibbs of Bell Center, Ohio and Sherry Tietsort of Montpelier. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Gibbs.

Visitation for Trudy will be on Monday, October 13th, from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Fire Department. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.