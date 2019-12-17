Anna Smith (1931-2019)

Anna M. Smith (Wagner), 88 years old, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Henry County Hospital. She was born June 6, 1931 in Liberty Center to the late Isaiah Wynne and Velva (Leonard) Hatcher. She attended Swanton High School.

On June 5, 1948 she married Merton Smith and he passed away October 1, 1991.

She is survived by three sons, Robert W. Smith of Detroit, MI, James (Jane) Smith of Clermont, FL and David (Betsy) Smith of Archbold; five grandchildren, Lisa, Melissa, and Alyssa, all of Clermont, FL, Michelle (Jason) Lockwood of Montpelier and Brian (Christy) Smith of Union City, IN; seven great-grandchildren, Thomas James, Hailey, and Courtney Yaccarino, all of Clermont, FL, Shelby, Tyler and Owen Lockwood, and Garrett Smith; and a brother Jack Hatcher of Toledo.

She was preceded in death by a brother Wynne Hatcher Jr.

She attended Bowling Green nursing program and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 50 years. She loved playing the piano and singing in church choirs and other singing groups throughout her adult life.

She was a member of the American Cancer Society and served as a delegate to the Cured Cancer Survivors Conference in the 1960’s.

Services will be held at 1PM on Thursday, December 19, at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Betty Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the Young Cemetery at Liberty Center. Friends may call in the funeral home from 3 – 8 PM on Wednesday.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.