Two Chicago Men Die In Crash On Ohio Turnpike In Fulton County

Dover Twp – The Swanton Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Dover Township, Fulton County. Troopers responded to a crash at milepost 34.3 westbound this evening at approximately 10:50 pm.

A 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van became lodge under the trailer. The 2015 Kenworth pulled over to the north side of the road with the van attached to the trailer.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Amadou Diarra, 52, of Laramie Wyoming was uninjured.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, Krzysztof M. Augustynski, 44, Chicago Illinois and his passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, Chicago Illinois both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Wauseon Fire/EMS, Morenci Fire and Rescue, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery.