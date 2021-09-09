James Wirtz (1947-2021)

James R. Wirtz, age 74, of Kewadin, MI, formerly of Bryan, OH, passed away following an extended illness on September 8, 2021, at CHP Hospice of Defiance following a full life focused on family, friends, and fun.

Jim was born on February 21, 1947, in Detroit, MI, the son of Herman F. and Florence (Ruedisueli) Wirtz. He graduated from Wayne State University in 1974 and from Central Michigan with a master’s degree in financial management in 1984.

Jim is survived by his two daughters, Beth (JC) Moore of Bryan and Abby (Kent) Eichelzer of Roswell, GA; his grandchildren, Olivia, Philip and Gretchen Eichelzer and Ava, Aiden and Nadia Moore; his sister, Ann Laura Martell of Gaylord, MI and brother, Joe (Annie) Wirtz of Kewadin, MI; nieces, Michelle (Kevin) Roberts, Katie (Clay) Wirtz and Emily (Jared) Wirtz; nephews, Keith (Kate) Martell, Nick Wirtz and Tom Wirtz; great-nieces, Ivy Roberts and Meredith and Ellie Martell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Herman Wirtz as well as two brothers, Tom and John Wirtz.

Jim retired from The Borg Warner Corporation as a corporate manager of information systems in 2008. He worked in the same field at Ingersoll Rand in New Jersey, the Aro Corporation in Bryan and at General Motors in Detroit, MI. He also worked internationally in Tehran, Iran for two years.

An avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, downhill skiing and traveling. He was a fan of Detroit Tiger baseball and U of M football; he enjoyed playing cards, reading, eating, and cooking and always loved being with his family.

His daughters both graduated from Ohio State, much to his chagrin, but he was always good natured about this and even cheered on the Buckeyes (when they weren’t playing Michigan, of course).

His love of family and friends was enjoyed by all those blessed to know him. He looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed planning family gatherings as often as possible. He will be greatly missed.

A Private Memorial Mass for James R. Wirtz will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. There will no visitation and private interment will take place in Kewadin, Michigan. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

