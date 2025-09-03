Daniel Short (1964 – 2025)

(Teacher In California; Born In Wauseon)

Daniel Lowell Short, age 61, of Wauseon, passed away on September 2, 2025, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Daniel was a teacher in Long Beach, CA, for 22 years before returning to the area to care for his parents.

Daniel was born on March 5, 1964, in Wauseon, to the late Myrl and Alice (Russell) Short. Daniel was someone who enjoyed life and was described as having an “old soul”. As a math teacher, Dan loved numbers.

He was interested in trains and loved sports. He loved cheering on Ohio and Cleveland teams, whether it be the Indians, Browns, Cavs, or the Buckeyes.

He loved spending time with family, who will dearly miss him and his spirit. He cherished his cats, all five of which he rescued, named Buckeye, Piggy, Bat, Alley Cat, and Sea Monster.

Dan is survived by his brother, Dave (Kim) Short of Franklin, IN; sister, Susan (Tim) Shipley of Wauseon; niece, Erika Short; nephew, Daron (Rachael) Short; and nephew, Tyler Shipley; along with great-nephews, Evan and Boe Short. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Inurnment and committal services will be private at the Pettisville Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Short family.