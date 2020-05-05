Tyler Senn (2017-2020)

2-1/2 year old Tyler Eugene Senn, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his mother’s and father’s arms Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born October 10, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to his loving parents, Philip Eugene and Haley (Keller) Senn.

Tyler’s time with us was brief, but his impact was enormous. Tyler taught everyone who knew him to appreciate the little things in life. Enjoy the sunrise. Enjoy the sunset. And find the good in the times in between.

Tyler never walked or talked, but he fully experienced life. Tyler’s limitations didn’t limit his adventures. From walks, runs, pool time, too many fair days to count, boat days, pond days, shopping trips, Toledo Zoo, multiple camping trips, Devils Lake vacations, indoor water parks, family gatherings for every holiday, and even a road trip to North Carolina.

Tyler’s parents established two goals for him after he was born:

To be loved.

To be comfortable.

Tyler’s parents did everything possible to meet those goals. Tyler loved to be held. Tyler loved to be warm and comfy. Tyler loved snuggling and cuddling. Tyler loved having lotion rubbed into his hands. Tyler loved his family. Tyler loved hugs from his big sis. Tyler was tough.

Tyler will be greatly missed by his devoted parents, Phil and Haley; his sister, Kylie; brother, Simon; maternal grandparents, Dan and Jackie Keller; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Martha Senn; aunts and uncles, Heidi (Matt) Fether, Brian (Ashley) Keller, Scott (Jessica) Keller; Curtis Senn, Joshua Senn, Michele (Derek) King, and his 7 cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family and used for future tributes in memory of Tyler through organizations that supported him and his family during his fight.