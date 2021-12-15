US20 Near Fayette Closed Due To Commercial Vehicle Accident

Facebook

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial vehicle minor injury crash on US20 near County Road 21 in Fulton County, near Fayette.

Troopers on scene have reported that all lanes of travel have been closed in both directions of US20. No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.

They are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. ODOT is on scene and will determine if a detour will be needed. We will provide updates as needed.