Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)

Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania.

She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.

Eva was a homemaker most of her life, however, she worked for approximately 15 years at Sauder Woodworking.

Eva was a very social person and loved to have a good time with everyone. Her house was the central gathering point for everything; especially when it came to her grandchildren.

She loved to bring them together to celebrate their birthdays or any other occasion. Holidays were another special time for Eva – Thanksgiving and Christmas being her two favorites.

She loved to plant flowers and garden in general, sew, and cook. She would have fed the world if she could have.

Eva loved DIY projects around the house. She would often paint and wallpaper. She was a sweet and kind woman, but, could be tough when she needed to be.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cruz (Chriselda), Francisco, Jr., Eva, Maria, and Connie Jo Gonzalez; grandchildren, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jayden, Jacobi, and Francisco M. Gonzalez, Isreal G. and Francisco M. Lerma, Jobe Gonzalez-Reynolds, Danielle Garcia, Josiah Hernandez, and Dezirae Gomez; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Matias (Maria) and Phillip Kathy) Garcia; and a sister-in-law, Carol Garcia.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Pino (Adella) and Joe Angel, Sr. Garcia.

Visitation for Eva will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastors Jacob Sturgeon and Israel Aguilar, officiating. Cremation will follow.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family, c/o Eva Gonzalez, for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette has been entrusted with arrangements.