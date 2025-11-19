Van Wert Deputies Discover Five Handguns After Teen Steals Cars & Crashes Twice

PRESS RELEASE – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced in a press release on November 19 that on Tuesday, November 18, at approximately 2:07 p.m., a Van Wert Juvenile Probation Officer went to Lincolnview School to speak with a 16-year-old Lincolnview student.

The purpose of this discussion was based on a complaint that the juvenile had allegedly sent threatening text messages to another Lincolnview student.

Before this conversation could occur, the juvenile ran from the probation officer, exited the school, found an unlocked car with the keys inside, stole the vehicle, left the school property, and traveled in an unknown direction.

Additional deputies responded to the area and ultimately arrived at the juvenile’s residence in York Township. Upon a deputy’s arrival at this residence, the juvenile ran out of the house and fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

The deputy engaged in a very brief pursuit. This ended when the juvenile crashed the vehicle into a ditch on Mendon Road. Detectives later processed this vehicle, and some personal items belonging to the juvenile were found in it, along with three handguns that were possessed by the juvenile.

After the crash, the juvenile exited the stolen vehicle and began running. He ran to a nearby house, where he located a second unlocked vehicle with the keys in the ignition, and then stole this vehicle as well.

The juvenile fled the area and attempted to evade deputies by driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and blatantly ignoring stop signs.

Deputies were ordered NOT to pursue the juvenile for the safety of the juvenile and the general public. Deputies could still see the juvenile from approximately one mile away as he fled into Spencerville. At this point, deputies lost sight of the juvenile’s vehicle, and all information was forwarded to Allen County, Ohio law enforcement officials.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to perform a consensual search of the juvenile’s bedroom at the York Township residence. While there, they located two additional handguns in the juvenile’s bedroom.

A short time later, Allen County, Ohio, law enforcement officials and the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle the juvenile was driving and attempted to stop him. The juvenile led these officers on a high-speed chase through Allen County, Ohio.

The juvenile ultimately crashed the second stolen car near State Route 117 and Queens Lane, where he fled on foot until he hid in a bush at a residence on Squire Lane.

Shawnee Township Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the juvenile hiding under this bush and took him into custody.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office deputies transported the juvenile to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Troy, Ohio, on a commitment order from Van Wert County Juvenile Probation for a probation violation.

Additional charges relating to the crimes mentioned above are expected to be filed against the juvenile in the coming days.

It should be noted that there is no evidence that the juvenile possessed a gun, of any type, while at Lincolnview School. All evidence indicates that the juvenile retrieved these handguns from his home after stealing the first vehicle.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of all the law enforcement agencies in locating and apprehending the juvenile involved in this incident.