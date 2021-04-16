Vance Campbell (1967-2021)

Vance Owen Campbell, age 54, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Paulding County, Ohio, while helping somone in need. He was born on February 24, 1967, in Hudson, MI the son of Gene and Sandra (Hallenbeck) Campbell.

He was a graduate of Wauseon High School where he was nationally ranked in boxing. He married Christi Klinger on September 12, 1998, in Tedrow, OH and she survives. Vance had been employed as a Concrete Mixer Driver with Gerken Materials / M&R Redi-Mix.

Vance enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending his children’s activities, coaching wrestling, officiating boxing for USA Boxing events. Vance will always be remembered by his family and numerous friends as a hard worker and his love for helping others.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Vance is survived by his children, Doug (BillieJo) Prothero, Sarah (Ryan) Bourdier, Gage Campbell, McKayla Campbell, Rylee Campbell, and Caiden Campbell; brother, Jarred Campbell; sister, Shawn (Lee) Waidelich; and grandmother, Eva Stuttz Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius Merton Campbell, Marion Hallenbeck, and Lucille Schaberg.

Visitation for Vance will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. Memorial services will be private.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Campbell Family thru the crowd funding link on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel.