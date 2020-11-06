Vera Rupp (1921-2020)

Vera M. Rupp, age 99, of Archbold, Ohio, formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on November 5, 2020 at CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio. Vera was born on April 27, 1921, the daughter of Sam Y. and Emma (Gerig) Rupp. She graduated from Pettisville, Ohio High School in 1939. In 1944 she married Frank E. Rupp, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Vera was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, formerly known as the Evangelical Mennonite Church, where she was a charter member. She was very active as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, church treasurer and in Ladies Aid. Prior to her retirement she was Wauseon’s first city income tax deputy.

She was also employed by the State of Ohio License Bureau. After retiring Vera volunteered at Care and Share in Archbold, Sauder Village, was a mentor at Wauseon Primary School, and served on the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary. She loved to play bridge and pepper, crochet, do crossword puzzles, read novels and bake pies.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her six brothers and three sisters. Also preceding her in death was her grandson-in-law, Mitchell Davis.

Surviving family members are her children, Linda (James) Homan, Rodney (Suzanne) Rupp, Marleen (Andrew) Roth, and Bradley (Amy Johnson) Rupp. Also surviving are her granddaughters, Andrea Davis, Aimee (Robby) Davis, and Elyse (John) Geeting; Jackson Johnson; great-grandchildren Hayden and Camden Davis, Tripp and Barrett Davis and Arden, Harper, and Scarlett Geeting. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held in the Pettisville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International or Miracle Camp in Lawton, Michigan. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

