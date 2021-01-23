Venetia Smith (1930-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Venetia N. Smith, 90, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on June 17, 1930 in Montpelier to Walter V. and Minnie E. (May) Dilworth.

Venetia graduated from Montpelier High School in 1948 and attended Beauty School in Toledo. On March 29, 1974 she married Edward L. Smith and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Venetia and her husband Ed owned and operated Smith Auto Detailing and Body Shop for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and watching the world go by while sitting on her front porch swing.

She is survived by her children Tim (Pam) Pawlowicz of Montpelier, Vickie (Dave) Beek of Bryan, Jennifer (Jeremy) Flint of Bryan and Pat (Jack) Heady of Detroit, Michigan, Lorrie Best of Toledo and Walter Pawlowicz, Jr. of Toledo; grandchildren Shawna (Cody) Semer, Tony Pawlowicz, Kimberly Beek, Lindsey Beek, Jamie (Stephen) Culbertson, Brooke and Jerah Flint; great grandchildren Jack, David, Amelia, Dean, Jessa and Jaylee.

Venetia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed, infant son, infant grandson Timothy F. Pawlowicz, Jr., siblings Margaret Ruest, Keith Dilworth, Arlene Faler and Clare Dilworth, and lab companion Lady.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be given to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com