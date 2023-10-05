Elaine Haton (1941 – 2023)

(Member Of Calvary Baptist Church In Delta)

Elaine K. Haton, age 82, of Delta, Ohio passed away at the Toledo Hospital on October 4, 2023. She was born May 27, 1941, in Toledo to the late Clarence “Micky” and Eleanor (Jacobs) Mickens.

Elaine graduated from Clay High School. She would go on to marry Ralph Haton on October 21,1961 where they would start their family with two boys living in Bluffton for 24 years before moving to Oregon, Ohio and then finally settling in Delta.

She worked for Crows Variety Store in Bluffton, Ohio for 17 years before retiring. Elaine was genuine, kind, and quick-witted.

Her laughter was contagious, and she made every occasion that she celebrated with her family even more special and meaningful, by just being there.

She never missed a birthday, wedding, holiday, graduation, or any opportunity to celebrate with her family. She looked forward to these get togethers and made sure to bring her two favorite family dishes, cauliflower salad which she made especially for her grandson and deviled eggs made for her daughter in law.

She would tease that she was not going to make these dishes with a twinkle in her eye, as she knew it just would not be the same without them.

A gentle smile and a silly glance could always be relied on to brighten her family’s day. Elaine’s sincere interest in her families’ lives was met with a “so what have you been up to and how have you been?”

She enjoyed countless phone calls with her sons, Steve, Brian and her daughter-in-law, Leslie; along with her grandchildren.

She always answered the phone with a joyful “Well Hello to you, too” and she gave the best loving and honest advice. She listened patiently and non-judgmentally.

Elaine was a constant source of love and support for her entire family. She loved animals, especially her late dog Prince, and her cat Jeff. Elaine was especially fond of buffalo and delightfully called them “fluffy cows”.

Animals loved her too, she would care for her family’s donkeys when no one else could get near them, they were at ease with her. The families’ dogs adored her and never left her side when she visited.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Delta. Elaine enjoyed travelling alongside her husband Ralph of 62 years who survives.

She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Leslie) of Swanton, Ohio Brian Haton of Rising Sun, Maryland; grandchildren, Clinton, Kyle, Sarah, Adam, Samuel (Teresa) Haton, Emily and Torie; great grandchildren, Xavier, Jocelyn, Chase, Gavin, Lyla, Ava and Aiden.

A memorial service honoring Elaine’s life will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church, 413 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Missions Program at Calvary Baptist Church, 413 Main Street Delta, Ohio 43515 in Elaine’s memory.

