Victor “Vic” Klopfenstein (1924-2023)

Victor “Vic” D. Klopfenstein, 98, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Vic was born November 11, 1924, in Fulton County. Ohio, son of the late Simon and Anna (Nafziger) Klopfenstein.

He was a 1942 graduate of West Unity High School. Vic served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II.

His plane was shot down over Vienna, Austria on Friday, October 13, 1944, where he became a POW being liberated by General Patten.

Vic married Darlene M. Sines on June 6, 1948, in Defiance County, Ohio.

He worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 25 years. Vic was a life-long farmer, raised turkeys for Wilmer Eicher Hatchery and worked for M&K Feeds.

He was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church. Along with his wife, Darlene, Vic was a member of the Vintage Defiance Car Club, touring with the group in his 1931 Vintage Ford Coop.

In his free time, Vic enjoyed tending to his lawn, raising and caring for his horses, and golfing.

He cherished his time touring and wintering in the Southwest United States. Above all, Vic loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving his loving wife of 74 years, Darlene Klopfenstein of West Unity, Ohio; two daughters, Kristine Klopfenstein-Grindall of Montpelier, Ohio and Jane King of Wayne, Ohio; two grandchildren, Marci (Jake Heibel) Grime of Dublin, Ohio, and Aaron (Megan) Grime of Wauseon, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Elle Renee, Liv Victoria, Vale Nyx, Mackenzie Scott, and Madison Tamera; one niece and three Nephews.

Visitation for Vic will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio with Pastor Ric Beals officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to West Unity United Methodist Church.

