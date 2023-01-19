JoAnne Balzer (1933-2023)

JoAnne Balzer, 89, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

JoAnne was born July 4, 1933, in West Unity, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward Horace and Margaret E. (McFarland) Butt.

She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Ralph E. Balzer on April 27, 1952, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 1986.

JoAnne was a Supervisor for Fisher Automatic for 20 years. She previously worked at Colonial Manor and Plaza Motel.

JoAnne was an avid reader, enjoyed doing puzzles, attending school events, and travelling. Above all, she truly enjoyed caring for her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda Balzer of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Terri Balzer of Bryan; three grandchildren, Chad Balzer of Bryan, Joshua (Jennie) Balzer of Bryan, and Shannon (Erik) Sturm of Livonia, Michigan; six great-grandchildren, Sydney and Ella Johnson, Karalyn and Allison Balzer, Trinity and Anthony Sturm; four step great-grandchildren, Bayli, Eric, Aden, and Zeby Sanders.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; two sons, infant Hal Balzer and Mike Balzer; one sister, Wretha Nadine Butt; two brothers, Hal Butt and Paul “Pete” Butt.

Visitation for JoAnne will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with funeral Services beginning at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Ted Mathes officiating. Interment will follow in West Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requests memorial contributions be made to Williams County Humane Society, American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of JoAnne Balzer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.