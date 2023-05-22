Victoria Mast (1950-2023)

Victoria S. Mast 72 passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Evergreen Manor Healthcare Center, Montpelier.

Victoria was born on August 26, 1950, in Defiance, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert Leininger, Sr and Mary (Miller) Leininger.

She was a 1967 graduate of Ayersville High School. Victoria married Marvin Mast on October 19, 1968, in St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Defiance.

She worked at Sauder Woodworking for 40 years, retiring in 2017. In her free time, Victoria liked reading, shopping on QVC, and loved dogs. She loved her family and spending time with them.

Victoria is survived by two sons, Todd (Nikki) Mast of Hicksville, Ohio, and Tim (Sarah) Mast of Cincinnati, Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Zachary Isaacs and Melinda (Christopher) Gibson; and one great granddaughter Rose Marie (Moonpie) Gibson; two sisters, Mary Jean Hall of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Rose (William) Waxler of Defiance, and one brother, Allen (Jody) Leininger of Defiance, many nieces and nephews; and a special great great-niece Brooklyn Armstrong.

In addition to her parents, Victoria was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Marvin; two brothers, Lamar Jay Leininger and Herbert Leininger, Jr.; two sisters, Marlene Leininger and Sharon Leininger; one nephew, Mike L Leininger; one niece, Julie (Waxler) Rennie.

To honor Victoria’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com