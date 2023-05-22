Dennis Ruetz (1949-2023)

Dennis E. Ruetz, 73, of Pioneer, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on June 14, 1949 in Bryan to James W. and Eleanor J. (Mocherman) Ruetz.

Denny graduated in 1967 from Montpelier High School. On January 18, 1969 he married Mary B. Horton and she survives.

Denny proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War, spending most of his service time overseas.

In 2012 Denny retired from the Ohio Turnpike Commission, Kunkle Maintenance Building after 30 years. At a young age, Denny enjoyed raising horses and he was on the Sherriff’s Posey and Saddle Club.

In his free time, Denny liked to hunt, fish and ride his motorcycle. He especially loved to watch his granddaughter Ericka’s softball games, where he could wonder around and socialize with old acquaintances.

Denny’s grandson Jaren also held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed his sense of humor and his ability to playfully pick on those closest to him.

You could often find Denny spending his mornings drinking coffee at Rowes and Spokes Restaurant.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; daughters Donya (Brian) Harrington of Montpelier and Staci (Chad) Dennison of West Unity; grandchildren Ericka B. Dennison and Jaren W. Dennison; sister Jane (Allen) Kurtz of Montpelier; many nieces and nephews and his grandpuppy Duke. Denny was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Denny will be on Monday, May 22nd from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, with Military Honors to take place at 7pm. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11am at West Franklin Cemetery at the corner of County Road L and Township Road 27-2 in Fulton County with Pastor Larry Snavely to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Veterans Memorial. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.