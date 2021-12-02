Village Of Edgerton Honoring Hometown Service Members

Village of Edgerton is launching a Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces members.

Each banner will be two sided and placed on electric poles around town from May until November.

If you would like to volunteer, sponsor, or know of a loved one that you would like to honor, please fill out a Honoree Profile and send a high quality picture to be placed on banner.

All photos will be returned to you. Anyone can sponsor a banner but the Honoree must be an Edgerton High School graduate OR a current/former resident of Edgerton Local School District.

Each banner requires the Hometown Hero application process be completed prior to the banner order being placed. No banner will be printed until full payment is received.

We will insist on a picture of those medals as needed. If you require a different medal you will need to supply a high-resolution photo. The cost of each banner and bracket is $ 175 each.

If you are interested in sponsoring or need help, please let us know. Placement will be random throughout the town’s main highways.

Make checks payable to Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. First round applications due 2/15/2021.

Send application and payment to: Edgerton Chamber of Commerce; Tomara Rhoden, Program Organizer; PO Box 682; Edgerton, Ohio 43517; Phone 419-630-5688

For further details contact: Trhoden74@gmail.com