Village Of Edgerton Issues Water Boil Advisory

Due to a water main break by the Laubach Drive Project, organisms that cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People in Edgerton, Ohio should take the following precautions:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT FLUSHING AND BOILING IT FIRST. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk.

These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

Edgerton has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.

Additional Water Quality Advisory

The watermain break may also cause additional disruptions in water quality including discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water.

As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula . Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

What is being done?

We are investigating and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.

For more information, please contact the Village Office at 419-298-2912 or 324 N Michigan Avenue, Edgerton Ohio.

For additional information general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes or lead exposure are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791 or visit Drinktap.org and www.epa.gov/safewater.

