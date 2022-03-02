Marvin Leatherman (1950-2022)

Facebook

Marvin R. Leatherman, age 72, of Wauseon passed from this life suddenly on Feb. 27, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine Leatherman, and brother, Russ. On April 27, 1974, he married Kathy King and she survives.

Marv used his plumbing trade to serve many people throughout Fulton County and beyond. Due to his passion for local history, he volunteered much time with the local historical society.

He was a kind, caring, fun-loving person who loved his family dearly and was always willing to help those in need.

Marv accepted the Lord as Savior in his earlier years and was a member of West Clinton Mennonite Church.

Surviving along with his wife are three sons: Dereck and wife Mindi; Travis and wife Mollie; Perry and wife Erin; and five grandsons: Wade, Ben, Zachary, Ora, and Ellis Leatherman. Also surviving are a sister, Elaine Leatherman, and a brother, Gary Leatherman, along with many in-laws and extended family.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, at West Clinton Mennonite Church from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held on Monday, March 7, prior to a memorial service at West Clinton beginning at 11:00 a.m. Facemasks are encouraged.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to West Clinton Mennonite Church or the Museum of Fulton County.

