Village Of Edgerton Sponsoring Health Fair In April

PRESS RELEASE – Take charge of your health. Join us for the Spring Health Fair on April 24th & 25th from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. This event is open to everyone, you do not need to be an Edgerton resident to attend.

Location: Training Room in the Edgerton Municipal Building – (324 N Michigan Ave, Edgerton, OH 43517 – Across from the Utility Office)

Available Tests: Comprehensive Panel: $65 (Includes Lipid Panel, Thyroid Panel w/TSH, Uric Acid, Comprehensive Panel, CBC w/Diff); Hemoglobin A1C: $30; hs C-Reactive Protein, Cardiac: $30; Prostate Specific Antigen: $30; Testosterone: $45; Vitamin B12 and Folate: $55; Vitamin D: $40.

Other Details: No physician order needed; 10-12 hour fast recommended; Payment due at time of service (Cash, Check, or Card accepted).

Questions? Call 419-786-0058 or email hlsocchealth@outlook.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to prioritize your health—everyone is welcome.