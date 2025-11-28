Vincent Girardot (1929 – 2025)

(Attended Bryan First Church Of Christ)

Vincent D. Girardot, 96 years of Bryan, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his wife Nola, holding his hand.

Vince was born February 2, 1929, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of the late Harry and Cordella (Nessel) Girardot.

He was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School. He then served our country in the United States Army, stationed in Japan during World War II.

Upon his Honorable discharge, Vince married Nola Wilson on November 4, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, and they enjoyed 74 years of marriage.

Vince was a Programmer for ARO and Ingersol Rand for 22 years, retiring in September 1991. He previously worked for Mohawk Motors and the New York Central Railroad.

He attended the Bryan First Church of Christ, Bryan American Legion Post 284, and the Bryan Moose Lodge. He was a volunteer for the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and bowled in several bowling leagues.

Surviving is his wife of 74 years, Nola of Bryan; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy Kay Girardot and son, Ronald Paul Girardot; 2 sisters, Emmajeane Roop and Marcella Pepple.

Visitation for Vincent Girardot will be held Monday, December 1, 2025, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan First Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506 or to Bryan Area Foundation, Vinnol Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com