Agnes Stoker (1934 – 2025)

Agnes M. Stoker, 91, of Edon passed away Friday, November 28, 2025, at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on September 29, 1934, in Superior Township to Basil N. and Frances A. (Stoy) Steffes. Aggie graduated from Northwest High School in 1952.

Aggie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee. In 2020, she retired from The Halex Company in Hamilton, Indiana at the age of 89, after 29 years of employment. Aggie was also an EMT for many years and also worked at Ohio Art and Edgerton Metal.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Scott) Lirot of Bryan; four grandchildren Andrew (Hollie) Lawson, Anne Lawson-Martinez, Eric (Ashley) Lirot and Matthew (Summar) Lirot; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings Raymond “Tony” Steffes, John Steffes, George Steffes, Barbara Shankster and Nancy Risedorph and her dog Jack.

Aggie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Renee Stoker, son Michael Stoker, a granddaughter Annalei Lirot and four brothers Clarence, C. Joe, Richard and Sam Steffes.

Visitation for Aggie will be on Monday, December 1st from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier with a Rosary Service to be held at 7:30 pm. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Father Dan Borgelt to officiate. Interment will follow at Blakeslee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.