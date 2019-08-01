Viola Pressler (1927-2019)

Viola Pressler, 92, of Montpelier passed away on July 31, 2019 at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan. She was born on January 7, 1927 to R. Earl Robison and Blanche (Hilton) Robison.

Viola graduated from North Central High School. On October 27, 1946 she married Richard E. Pressler from Montpelier. Viola was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, and her six brothers, Charley, Lloyd, Dale, Marlin, Denzle, and Lyle.

Viola worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as a telephone operator in Montpelier, and for the National Bank of Montpelier for 28 years. She also enjoyed her time as a Sunday School teacher. Her hobbies included: reading, knitting, crafts, cards, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Marcia) Pressler of Haviland, Ohio and Mike (Kathy) Pressler of Archbold, Ohio; four granddaughters, Michelle (Derek) Copsey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Stephanie Salomon of Austin, Texas, Amber (Andrew) Sauer of Chicago, Illinois, and Shanna (Matthew) Newburg of Lansing, Michigan; nine great grandchildren, Corbin Copsey, Caden Copsey, Jordan Copsey, Aidan Salomon, Allison Salomon, Maddox Newburg, Braylon Newburg, Beckam Newburg, and Emmett Sauer; one sister in law, Phyllis (Lyle) Robison of Montpelier and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A time to receive friends will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12-2 at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Empire Street Chapel in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate. Viola will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, the Montpelier Senior Center or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.