Felix Gallardo (1939-2019)

Felix C. Gallardo, age 80, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana. Prior to his retirement he had been a painter.

Felix was born in Weslaco, Texas on January 20, 1939, the son of Bacilio and Juanita (Cruz) Gallardo. In 1979 he married Sharon L. Tedrow, and she preceded him in death in 2006. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Felix loved fishing, strategy games, creating games, thrift store shopping and going to auctions.

Felix is survived by his daughter, Joanne Gallardo; four sons, Mike (Ondina) Gallardo, Felix (Michelle) Gallardo, Jr., David Gallardo, and Samuel (Lupita) Gallardo. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Steven; ten brothers, and one sister.

Visitation for Felix will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. A luncheon will follow, then the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.





© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.