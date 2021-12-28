Virgil Ridgway (1945-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Virgil Dale Ridgway, age 76, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.

Dale retired from Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Edgerton, Ohio, and also operated a camper repair & son shop with his son. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.

Virgil Dale Ridgway was born on July 27, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Virgil and Leota (Summer) Ridgway, Jr. He was married to Earlene (Shaffer) Ridgway for 33 years.

Surviving are one son, Virgil Earl Ridgway, of Edgerton; two daughters, Dalene (Brandon) Jennings, also of Edgerton, and Jolene Messer, of Michigan; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at the Bryan Eagles, 221 South Walnut Street.

Memorials are requested to the family.