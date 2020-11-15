Virginia Brandeberry (1929-2021)

Virginia Mae Brandeberry, age 91, of Wauseon and formerly Morenci, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Fulton Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Wauseon. She was born on January 17, 1929, in Chesterfield Township, OH to Roscoe and Ethel (Heller) Bradley.

She married Keith Brandeberry on May 13, 1949, in Angola, IN and he survives. Virginia had been employed for 10 years with Page and Cox in Wauseon and then with Morenci Rubber for 15 years, retiring in 1981. Virginia was a member of the Morenci American Legion Auxiliary.

In her free time, Virginia loved to read, work puzzles, travel, and square dance in her younger years. She thoroughly enjoyed their time living in Florida, and trips to the casino.

In addition to her husband Keith, Virginia is survived by four sons, Gary (Mary), David (Evelyn), Randy (Constance), and Rick (Jill) Brandeberry; seven grandchildren;10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Eric Brandeberry; two daughters-in-law, Paula and Ann Brandeberry; and sisters, Evelyn Brill and Margaret Thrailkill.

Funeral services for Virginia will be private; however, a public burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts directed to Fulton Manor Nursing Home Activities Fund. You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.