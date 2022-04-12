Virginia “Ginnie” Brenner (1938-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Virginia C. “Ginnie” Brenner, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.

Ginnie had been a bookkeeper for Hawk’s Clothing Store for 61 years and also worked as a clerk at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bryan for over 20 years.

She attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton. She enjoyed sewing and loved attending her grandchildren’s and great nieces and nephews school and sporting events.

Virginia was born on September 5, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Lawrence L. and Mary Catherene (Wortkoetter) Reinhart.

Ginnie graduated from Edgerton High School and shortly after, married Dwight Osmun, with whom she had five children.

She married Thomas A. Brenner on November 3, 1971 and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2007.

Ginnie is survived by her children, DaWanda (Ed) VanBuskirk, Darrell Osmun,, Dean (Paulette) Osmun, DeVonn (Erma) Osmun and Delilah Smith; stepchildren, Greg (Pam) Brenner and Dawn (Don) Carriker; 9 grandchildren, Jamie Wright, Amber Osmun, Summer (Rob) Muncy, Dean Osmun, Jr., Brandi Osmun , Samantha Osmun, Katie Smith, Hank Smith, and Stacie Smith; 15 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; sisters, Mary Lou (Cletus) Radabaugh, and Dorthea Roeger, and brothers, Tony and Rex Reinhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Richard Osmun, granddaughter, Miriam Laytart and brother-in-law, William Roeger.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A scripture service be held at 6:00 P.M. with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Private interment will take place in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society or masses at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Virginia “Ginnie” C. Brenner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.