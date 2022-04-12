Betty Carter (1943-2022)

Facebook

Betty L. Carter, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty worked at Fisher Automatic and the former Sear’s Store in Bryan. When she was younger, Betty enjoyed playing several sports, softball, golf and bowling.

She was a long time saxophone player in the City Band in Bryan, where one year she got to play with all three of her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.

Betty was born on June 7, 1943, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Mary (Bebout) Sheets.

She married Larry K. Carter on September 15, 1962 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2017.

Betty is survived by her children, Terry (Annette) Carter, of Montpelier and Beth (Mike) Picraux, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Brandyn Jaggers, Karlie (Robert) Coker and Shane Carter; two great granddaughters, Skyla and Jaci Van Horn; sister, Barbara Bates and brother, James (Sandy) Sheets, both of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law, Tom Bates.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Sam Byroads officiating. Burial will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation.

