Virginia Spurgeon (1955 – 2025)

Virginia Spurgeon, age 70, of Holland, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, December 4, 2025, at Spring Meadows Senior Community.

She was born on September 24, 1955, in Wauseon, Ohio to Neal and Bertha (Dominique) Spurgeon.

Virginia proudly devoted ten years of her life to serving in the United States Army intelligence division, stationed in Augsburg, Germany, and San Antonio, Texas. This commitment to service remained a significant part of her identity and shaped her character.

A 1973 graduate of Penta County Vocational School, Virginia transitioned from her military service into civilian life, where she found fulfillment working for John Medaski and Circuit City as a warehouse specialist. Her time in these roles was characterized by her strong work ethic and the respect she garnered from her colleagues.

Virginia was also a talented jewelry maker, using her creativity to express herself through her craft. Her hobbies showcased her artistic flair and her ability to bring joy to others through handmade pieces.

Throughout her life, Virginia was known for her kind and giving nature. She demonstrated this generosity in her relationships and her involvement in the community, serving as a proud member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479.

Virginia leaves behind a loving family that includes her siblings: Sue Hess, Richard Spurgeon, Elizabeth (Ken) Richabaugh, Neal Joseph Spurgeon, Tedd (Deb) Spurgeon, Amy Spurgeon, and Lori (Curtis) Onweller; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Virginia is now reunited with her parents Neal and Bertha; her sister, Gloria Lanum and her brother-in-law, Evan Hess.

Visitation will take place on Friday, December 12th, at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with Fr. Eric Culler and Fr. Todd Dominique presiding. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nightingale Harvest Family Cancer Pantry or Off The Street, which is handled through St Joseph’s Church in Maumee.