Thomas Pahl (1956 – 2025)

(1975 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Thomas Michael Pahl, 69, of Okemos, MI, died Saturday December 6th at home. His wife and six children and their partners were with him.

Born in Toledo, Tom grew up in Swanton, OH in the home his Grandpa Pahl built for his parents.

He attended St. Richard elementary school and Swanton High School (class of ‘75) where he was involved in Quiz Team, baseball, and bowling.

He met Elizabeth (Liz) Stong there, his high school sweetheart and future bride. Tom and Liz both attended Bowling Green State University and were married August 11, 1978.

Tom graduated in December that same year with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. His first job was at Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, OH. Two children, Jennifer and Aaron, were born there.

Tom then took a job in Midland, MI at Dow Corning Corp. as a tax accountant where he juggled work and family, which became increasingly tricky with the arrival of four more children – Marlo, Aileen, Carrie, and Colin. Tom continued his education at night and earned two master’s degrees, one in Business Administration and the other in Taxation.

He was a beloved mentor to many younger co-workers, teaching them “the ways of the force” as one put it. Tom became Global Manufacturing Controller, which took him around the world.

As the children grew up, Tom remained a steady, loving, and present figure in their lives. After suffering a heart attack in 2007, Tom eased into a less stressful role at Dow Corning before retiring in 2013. He & Liz moved to Okemos, MI to be near four of their 6sixchildren and their two grandchildren, Madeleine and Ellie.

Tom settled into his retirement easily, and regularly volunteered with Liz at the St. John’s Food Cupboard and at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Lansing, MI, sorting books and taking many home!

Tom was an avid reader throughout his life and particularly enjoyed biographies of American presidents, books on history and baseball stories. He was a huge Detroit Tiger baseball fan and took the family to many games.

He loved sunning by the pool, playing Spades and Pinochle with friends and family, and listening to music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Countless barbecues were organized and hosted by Tom – some of his more popular recipes were beer can chicken, steak, and Asian ribs. Another favorite pastime of Tom’s was napping.

Tom and Liz traveled to FL and AZ most winters, where they enjoyed spring training games. Tom was a huge fan of the nature preserve in Lakeland and, in keeping with his accounting roots, counted the alligators religiously each visit.

His highest count was 72, a fact he shared gleefully with his family’s text thread. Travels to Washington, DC, Boston, and Cooperstown, NY combined his love of history and baseball.

He especially loved the JFK museum, whose assassination made quite an impact on 7-year-old Tom and led to a lifelong fascination with the President and circumstances surrounding his death.

Sadly, Tom’s last year was full of medical appointments as his health took an unexpected and sharp turn for the worse. Through it all, Tom remained the rock of his family.

He fought bravely with his family by his side and, when it became clear there were no treatment options, Tom asked to return to his hometown of Swanton, OH to be near his brother Mark and family home. Hospice eased his final weeks.

Typical of Tom, his last gift to his children and their partners were rings and necklaces he had engraved for them: “I’ll love you forever.” His love, humor and gentle heart will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Liz Pahl; children, Jennifer Pahl of Milwaukee, WI., Aaron (Ashley) Pahl of East Lansing, MI., Marlo (Taylor Nys) Pahl of Chicago, IL., Aileen Pahl of Okemos, MI., Carrie (Jade Herrick) Pahl of Williamston MI., and Colin (Andrea) Pahl of Williamston, MI.; brother, Mark Pahl of Swanton, OH.; grandchildren, Madeleine and Ellie Pahl.

Preceded in death by: Parents James Pahl, Dolores Judson Pahl Adams, and brother Richard Pahl & his husband Dennis Taylor.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue Saturday, December 13th, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will be held at St. Richard Cemetery in Swanton.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 327 MAC Ave., East Lansing, Michigan 44823 or Dennis Taylor Scholarship Foundation, c/o Doug Orlyk 3069 Autumn Lake Dr. Aurora,IL 60504.