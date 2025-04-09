Vonalee Riegsecker (1939 – 2025)

(Resident of Neapolis, Ohio)

Vonalee Jane Riegsecker, 86, of Neapolis, Ohio formerly of Alameda, California passed away peacefully at her home on Monday March 31, 2025.

She was born on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward and M. Rufina (Marzolf) Riegsecker. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Riegsecker; sisters, Nelda Glanz and Alice Young; and her loving partner, Thomas Gannon.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Riegsecker of Archbold and aunt, Leta Marzolf of Georgia. Vonalee loved and was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends in California and Ohio.

Per Vonalee’s request there will be no visitation or funeral services. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions can be made to Care and Share of Archbold, Ohio or The Fulton County Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio 43571. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com