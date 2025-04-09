John Altman (1928 – 2025)

(Graduated From Bryan High School)

John P. Altman, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, died on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, where he had been a resident. John retired from the Aro Corporation and was a part-time farmer.

He was a US Army veteran having served in the Occupation Army in Korea following World War II. John was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ.

He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing, golfing when he was younger, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, enjoyed traveling to National Parks and hiking their trails and watching his grandchildren’s sports events.

John Altman was born on February 27, 1928 in Bryan, Ohio the son of Philip and Ruth (Creek) Altman. He graduated from Bryan High School and attended The Ohio State University after his military service.

John married Nancy R. (Blair) Altman on April 15, 1951, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on June 13, 2006. He later married Nora J. (Hose) Altman on January 19, 2008 and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2019.

John is survived by three daughters, Cindy Perry and Diane Altman, both of Bryan, Ohio, and Linda (Jay) Leppelmeier, of Edgerton, Ohio; son-in-law, Hugh Perry, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a brother, Arthur (Nancy) Altman, of Charleston, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jane Perry and sisters, Mary Seslar, Phyllis Leeking, Helen Horner and Doris Kovak.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to Southern Care Hospice or Bryan First Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.