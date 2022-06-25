Vonda Hancock (1942-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 25, 2022

Vonda L. Hancock, age 79, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1942, to the late Ford J. and Madonna (Stalhut) Farlee in Sherwood, Ohio. Vonda was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School.

On April 19, 1985, she married Ronald Hancock, who preceded her in death on July 27, 2009.

Vonda was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher’s aide and was also a school bus driver for Tinora Schools for 33 years until her retirement in 2010.

Vonda was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping, crocheting and loved spending time with her family.

Vonda will be sadly missed by her daughters, Susan (Michael) Dahman of Wauseon, Ohio, and Karen (Foyle) Solether of Defiance; her son, Todd (Sheryl) Nagy of Zanesville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Marianne (Mike) Linnebur, Rose (Nathanael) Pollock, Andrew Black, Amanda Dahman, Brianna Dahman, Tory Nagy and Tiannah Sheets; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hancock; her brothers, Alan and Roger Farlee; her infant brother, Louis Dean Farlee; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dave Cirata officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

 

