Wallace Borton (1925-2020)

Wallace (Wally) Borton of Morenci, MI passed away on January 11, 2021 and entered into his heavenly home at the age of 95 with his wife, Iola, sitting by his side. Wally was born December 29, 1925 in Fayette, OH. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1943.

After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and fought in World War II. Upon coming back to the states, he fell in love with Iola Markel, and they spent 72 special years together in marriage faithfully loving and serving each other, their family, and God.

Wally leaves behind an incredible legacy of faith and family for his children and grandchildren to carry on. He loved fishing, watching ball games, and playing tennis. Wally had a strong work ethic and spent thirty years working his own construction business.

He spent his life proclaiming the truth of Jesus and serving those around him, including serving in prison ministries and the Morenci Moody Adam Crusades. He & Iola raised their family in the Baptist Church.

Throughout his life, he had a peaceful confidence about him that came from knowing his identity in Christ. His favorite verse to share with others was Proverbs 15:1, “A soft answer turns away wrath.”

Wally is survived by his wife, Iola Borton of Morenci, MI; five children, Becky Miller of Morenci, MI, Tom (Robin) Borton of Morenci, MI, Shelly (Peter) Larsen of Holland, MI, Lorie (Haines) Dennis of Otisville, MI, and Karrie (Dave) Rydzinski of Adrian, MI; siblings, Mac Borton of Fayette, OH, Martha Wyse of Archbold, OH, Helen Turnow of Curtis, OH and Dan Borton of Columbus, OH; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm on Friday, January 15th and from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, January 16th. The celebration of life service will follow on Saturday, January 16th at 1pm.

