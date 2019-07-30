Russell Pickering (1924-2019)

Russell J. Pickering, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:10 A.M. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio. Mr. Pickering was a 1943 graduate of Bryan High School and earned his degree in mechanical engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana.

He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy for four years. He was a member of the Aro Corporation engineering staff and then was employed by Champion Plastics for sixteen years where he met the love of his life and future wife, Elaine. He co-founded Bryan Die Cast, Inc. working to the age of eighty-five when he retired.

Russell was a member of the American Society of Plastic Engineers and the Montpelier Moose Lodge. When not working at Bryan Die Cast, Russell could be found fixing anything and everything or pursuing his passion of steam engine locomotives. His 1/32 scale replica of the General can be seen on display at the Stryker Area Historical Center to this day. Most of all, he was known as a humble, hardworking and devoted family man.

Russell J. Pickering was born on October 31, 1924, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Russell P. and Lottie E. (Sell) Pickering. He married Elaine L. Kernig on December 28, 1963, in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Eric (Sunshine Faunce) Pickering, of Bryan; a daughter, Amy (Aaron Krister Johnson) Pickering, of Chicago, Illinois; a granddaughter, Erica (Justin) McNamara, of Bryan; and a nephew, Tom Hastings, of Bryan. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Veda Hastings.

A gathering celebrating Russell’s life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice Care, 1215 S. Portland Street, Bryan or to the Cherry Street Mission in Toledo, Ohio.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.