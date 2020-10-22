WCHD To Begin Offering Community Talking Points To Help Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Williams County.

Since last week, October 14th, there have been 50 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, and 1 death.

Williams County has remained orange (level 2) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the past 4 weeks. Last Thursday, Williams County triggered 3 of the 7 indicators.

1 – New cases per capita – Met if there are 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in in the past 2 weeks. For Williams County’s population, this indicator is met if there are 19 cases in 2 weeks. The CDC’s indicator for high incidence is reached if there are 100 new cases per 100,000 in the past 2 weeks, or 37 new cases for Williams County.

2 – New cases increase – Met if increasing trend of at least 5 consecutive days in last 3 weeks.

3 – Non-congregate cases – Met if proportion of cases that are not in a congregate setting (ex. long-term care facilities, nursing homes, prisons) goes over 50% in at least one of the last 3 weeks. This indicator is used to measure risk of community spread.

Halloween presents an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our communities. While decisions for participation in Halloween activities are made by communities and individuals, precautions should be followed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Remember, if you feel sick at all, stay home.

High-Risk Activities:

Trick-or-treating:

Always wear a mask & stay 6 ft away from people who do not live in your home. Costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks. Instead, wear a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Celebrate in your community and don’t travel to other areas.

Avoid having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after contacting frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

Place treats or individual goodie bags on your porch, steps or a table in the driveway, or hang treats from a wall or fence. Use creative decorations to create a buffer on your porch.

In-person Halloween parties:

Limit attendance to 10 or fewer people and hold the event in an outdoor area where social distancing is possible.

Bring your own food and drinks and avoid potluck style meals.

Avoid activities, such as bobbing for apples, that foster the spread of infection.

Lower- or Moderate-Risk Activities:

Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online.

Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced.

Holding a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, with children in costume and face coverings staying in cars and collecting treats from individuals spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Holding a Halloween scavenger hunt, giving children lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house.

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with or outdoors with local family friends spaced at least 6 feet apart. If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised.

On October 14th, Indiana was added to COVID-19 travel advisory as it reached 16% positivity, compared to Ohio’s 4.2%. Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to states with high positivity.