Wauseon Community Church Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Wauseon Community Church is announcing its 25th Anniversary Celebration to take place on September 16 and 17, 2023.

Known for its contemporary worship style in a traditional setting, the church opened in 1998, founded by Rev. Steve Suttles.

There have been several pastoral families in Wauseon Community Church’s 25-year history, beginning with Steve and Marcy Suttles, followed by Travis and Angie Sears, Tim and Shelly Moebs, Brian Grimm, and interim pastor Gary Peck.

The congregation recently welcomed to Wauseon the current pastor, Dr. Steve Baney, his wife Adrian, and children Simon and Sophia.

All are invited to join the celebration in the fellowship hall at 136 Cherry Street on Saturday, September 16 at 6 PM for a dessert fellowship as we gather to renew old friendships and create new ones!

The Sunday morning service at 10 AM the following day will continue to be a time to remember and thank God for past blessings and look forward to continued blessing and service to the Wauseon Community.