Michael Smith (1950 – 2023)

(Stryker Resident; Hilltop Graduate)

Michael J. Smith, 73, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Michael was born July 21, 1950, in Primrose, Ohio, son of the late William and Goldie (Corman) Smith. He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1968.

Michael worked at ConAgra for 45 years in the maintenance department. In his free time, he enjoyed attending gun shows and garage sales.

Michael could often be found tinkering or fishing. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren.

Surviving are his two children; Jennifer Burkholder of Sylvania Township, Ohio, and Justin (Lindsey) Smith of West Unity, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bobby Burkholder, Addison Smith, and Gavin Smith; significant other, Patricia Dickey; brother, Richard Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary and Opal; two brothers, Paul and Kenneth.

A Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate Michael’s life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 N, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.