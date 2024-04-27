Wauseon Family In Need Following House Fire

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

A local Wauseon family is in need following a fire that destroyed their home. Wauseon firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire at 420 Marshall Street at 9:19 a.m. on April 16 after a neighbor across the street noticed the fire.

The fire damaged a good portion of the home, with smoke and water also affecting all of the home. Wauseon was assisted by the Archbold Fire Department and the Morenci, Mi Fire Department. Thankfully, family members were not home at the time of the fire.

Stacey Miller and her three daughters were displaced from their home. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by a friend of Stacey.

The page reads, “Hello, my friend Stacey who is a single mother to three daughters lost her home to a house fire today. They lost all they have and are starting from scratch.”

“These donations could help re-home them. Pay for beds for her children, clothes, and furniture. Everything. If you can help it would mean the world to them. Thank you so much.”

Donations are also being accepted at Chief Supermarket in Wauseon.