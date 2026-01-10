Wauseon Man Extradited From Illinois In Fulton County Arson Case

By: Jacob Kessler

A Wauseon man previously indicted on multiple arson related charges has been extradited back to Ohio and appeared before the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court officials, Geovanni Bahena was extradited from Illinois and brought before the court in connection with his pending felony case.

During his initial appearance, Bahena requested a court appointed attorney, and the court appointed Joseph Urenovitch to represent him. Bond in the case was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Court records indicate the matter has been scheduled for a pretrial hearing on February 10, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Trial dates have also been reserved for March 23 through March 26, 2026.

Bahena was originally indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in November 2025. At that time, he was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson and one count of Arson stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred on or about October 16, 2025.

According to the indictment, Bahena is accused of knowingly creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to two victims, as well as neighbors and first responders, by means of fire or explosion.

He is also accused of causing physical harm to an occupied structure, identified as a mobile home, and causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm to a motor vehicle.

Three of the aggravated arson counts are first degree felonies, one aggravated arson count is a second-degree felony, and the arson charge is a fourth-degree felony.

Court documents show that a warrant for Bahena’s arrest was issued following the indictment, and the warrant was later executed, resulting in his arrest and return to Fulton County custody.

The case remains pending in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.